ليبيا_الآن I الاتحاد الأوروبي يطالب بتدابير مالية واقتصادية عاجلة في ليبيا . …

#Libya _ now i eu demands urgent financial and economic measures in Libya

The European Union called on the Libyan parties to engage in a constructive manner in the talks conducted by nations to agree on the implementation of urgent economic and financial measures, including the audit of the central bank of Libya in its branch, highlighting that this is necessary to address the crisis of the corona virus New.

The High Representative of the European Union Vice President Joe Zip Burrell had a telephone conversation with the minister of foreign affairs of the government of reconciliation mohamed tahar sial yesterday, to discuss the latest developments in Libya, and to transfer the message of support of the European Union and its readiness to interfere with humanitarian assistance under the Difficult conditions due to the corona virus crisis.