ليبيا_الآن I تعقيم مقار المهاجرين في بنغازي . . . قام فريق العمل التطوعي وا…

#Libya _ now i sterilization immigrant headquarters in Benghazi

The volunteer team and the Libyan Association for ambulance and response and with the participation of the national safety authority conducted a sterilization campaign inside the headquarters of the anti-illegal immigration agency, greater Benghazi.

The campaign included the sterilization of the offices, the security room, the external protection clinic and the migrant s' suite.

This step comes under the actions to tackle the epidemic of the corona.