عاجل

رداً على حملة التبرعات لضحايا كورونا.. 76مؤسسة تركية: أردوغان ينفق موارد البلا

تم النشر منذُ 32 دقيقة
تعليق
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر
ليبيا مباشر
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر

رداً على حملة التبرعات لضحايا كورونا.. 76مؤسسة تركية: أردوغان ينفق موارد البلاد على الحرب في #ليبيا. #تركيا #المرصد

In response to the donations campaign for the victims of Corona.. 76 Turkish institutions: Erdogan spends the country’s resources on the war in #Libya. #Turkey #Observatory

Translated from Arabic

عن مصدر الخبر

ليبيا مباشر

ليبيا مباشر

شاهد جميع الاخبار المنشورة من هذا المصدر

قد يعجبــــك أيضـــاً

أضف تعليقـك

تعليق

  • اردوغان يتسول من الشعب التركى بعد افلاس بعض الشركات ويخدع الناس بانه تبرع بمرتبه لسبعة اشهر مع ان لديه ارصدة بالمليارات نهبها من دم الشعب التركى هو واسرته الفاسدة لدرجة ان امينة زوجة اردوغان اشترت شنطة يد ثمنها خمسون الف دولار واضح ان اموال تركيا فى يد امينة نعم شنطة يد امينة اردوغان وزوج ابنتها وزير المالية الحرامى

    رد