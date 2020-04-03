عاجل

‎في زمن الـ #كورونا ببابل.. العمال الكسبة يهددون بكسر حظر التجوال لتوفير قوتهم‎

تم النشر منذُ 9 ساعات
اضف تعليقاً
مصدر الخبر / قناة الان
قناة الان
مصدر الخبر / قناة الان

#ليبيا_الآن I في زمن الكورونا ببابل.. العمال الكسبة يهددون بكسر حظر التجوال لتوفير قوتهم

مراسل #تطبيق_خبِّر الميداني في #بابل، التقى أصحاب الأعمال اليومية الحرة الذين طالبوا الحكومة العراقية والمحلية في المحافظة بتوفير احتياجاتهم بسبب توقف اعمالهم.
#العراق #كورونا_فيروس #covid19
Via:Khabbir_App

https://bit.ly/2JDutBi

#Libya _ now I in the time of Corona.. The Libyan workers threaten to break the roaming ban to provide their strength

#App Field reporter in #Babylon met with entrepreneurs who called on the Iraqi and local government in the governorate to provide their needs due to the cessation of their business.
#العراق #كورونا_فيروس #covid19
Via:Khabbir_App

https://bit.ly/2JDutBi

Translated from Arabic

عن مصدر الخبر

قناة الان

قناة الان

شاهد جميع الاخبار المنشورة من هذا المصدر

قد يعجبــــك أيضـــاً

أضف تعليقـك