‎في زمن الـ #كورونا ببابل.. العمال الكسبة يهددون بكسر حظر التجوال لتوفير قوتهم‎

#ليبيا_الآن I في زمن الكورونا ببابل.. العمال الكسبة يهددون بكسر حظر التجوال لتوفير قوتهم
مراسل #تطبيق_خبِّر الميداني في #بابل، التقى أصحاب الأعمال اليومية الحرة الذين طالبوا الحكومة العراقية والمحلية في المحافظة بتوفير احتياجاتهم بسبب توقف اعمالهم. #العراق#كورونا_فيروس#covid19 Via:Khabbir_App
#Libya _ now I in the time of Corona.. The Libyan workers threaten to break the roaming ban to provide their strength
#App Field reporter in #Babylon met with entrepreneurs who called on the Iraqi and local government in the governorate to provide their needs due to the cessation of their business. #العراق#كورونا_فيروس#covid19 Via:Khabbir_App
