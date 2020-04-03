فيديو | عميد تاجوراء حسين بن عطية يتهم وكيل صحة الوفاق محمد هيثم عيسى بتسريب أ

Video | Dean of tajoura hussein bin atiyah accused the health agent Mohamed Haitham Issa of leaked the distribution papers of “Hund Corona” to discredit the municipal dean after demanding his removal. #Libya #Observatory
Translated from Arabic
Video | Dean of tajoura hussein bin atiyah accused the health agent Mohamed Haitham Issa of leaked the distribution papers of “Hund Corona” to discredit the municipal dean after demanding his removal. #Libya #Observatory
Translated from Arabic
اخوانى حقير لا يصدقه احد فهو يتنفس الكذب مثل كل الخوان لعنة الله عليهم
أضف تعليقـك