عاجل

فيديو | عميد تاجوراء حسين بن عطية يتهم وكيل صحة الوفاق محمد هيثم عيسى بتسريب أ

تم النشر منذُ 9 ساعات
تعليق
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر
ليبيا مباشر
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر

فيديو | عميد تاجوراء حسين بن عطية يتهم وكيل صحة الوفاق محمد هيثم عيسى بتسريب أوراق توزيع ” هوندايات الكورونا ” لتشويه سمعة عمداء البلديات بعد مطالبتهم بإقالته . #ليبيا #المرصد

Video | Dean of tajoura hussein bin atiyah accused the health agent Mohamed Haitham Issa of leaked the distribution papers of “Hund Corona” to discredit the municipal dean after demanding his removal. #Libya #Observatory

Translated from Arabic

عن مصدر الخبر

ليبيا مباشر

ليبيا مباشر

شاهد جميع الاخبار المنشورة من هذا المصدر

قد يعجبــــك أيضـــاً

أضف تعليقـك

تعليق

  • اخوانى حقير لا يصدقه احد فهو يتنفس الكذب مثل كل الخوان لعنة الله عليهم

    رد