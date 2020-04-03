ليبيا_الآن I “الليبية لحقوق الإنسان” تنتقد نقص بيانات مصابي كورونا . . أصدر…

#Libya _ now I "Libyan human rights" criticize the lack of data

The Libyan human rights organization has issued a statement expressing its deep concern over the publications and data of the National Centre for disease control.

In its statement, the organization reported that despite the trust of all libyans in the specialized cadres of the National Center for disease control and the lack of satisfaction of the municipal councils in the government of reconciliation and the discomfort of the municipal councils east and west and south with the announced data and the performance of the ministries of health and The High Emergency Committee to respond to the new corona virus, but data issued without any detail, mention names, places of injury, and develop statistics in various municipalities to increase prevention and control procedures ask for the arrival of samples from remote areas such as ghat and Heathens, murzuq and geographic.