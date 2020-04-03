ليبيا_الآن I غوتيرش: لابد من إيقاف الحروب لمجابهة كورونا . . قال الأمين العا…

#ليبيا_الآن I غوتيرش: لابد من إيقاف الحروب لمجابهة كورونا
قال الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غويتيريش اليوم الجمعة إنه يجب إيقاف الاقتتال الدائر في بؤر الصراع حول العالم والالتفات لمواجهة أزمة فيروس كورونا.
وأضاف الأمين العام في مؤتمر صحفي أنه ليس مقبولا من الناحية الأخلاقية الاستمرار في الحرب الدائرة في ليبيا والتي ما يزال يدور رحاها بين الجيش الوطني وبين التشكيلات المسلحة التابعة لحكومة الوفاق، داعياً المعنيين والمشاركين في النزاع الليبي إلى وقفه.
كما أوضح غويتيرش أن الحروب القائمة حالياً في أكثر من مكان قد دمرت الاقتصاد وجعلت من الناس يعانون ظروفاً قاسية، وأن هذا الوضع لا يسمح بمواجهة فيروس كورونا الذي تحول إلى وباء بحسب تعبير منظمة الصحة العالمية.
#Libya _ now i gotte: Wars must be stopped to face the corona
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Reut said this friday that the fighting in the port of conflict around the world must be stopped and to face the crisis of the corona virus.
The Secretary-General added at a press conference that it is not morally acceptable to continue the war in Libya which continues to take place between the national army and the armed formations of the government of reconciliation, calling on those involved and participants in the Libyan conflict to stop it .
Reut also explained that the current wars in more than one place have destroyed the economy and have made people suffer harsh conditions, and that this situation does not allow to be faced with the virus, which has been transformed into an epidemic.
