ليبيا_الآن I غوتيرش: لابد من إيقاف الحروب لمجابهة كورونا . . قال الأمين العا…

#Libya _ now i gotte: Wars must be stopped to face the corona

.

.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Reut said this friday that the fighting in the port of conflict around the world must be stopped and to face the crisis of the corona virus.

The Secretary-General added at a press conference that it is not morally acceptable to continue the war in Libya which continues to take place between the national army and the armed formations of the government of reconciliation, calling on those involved and participants in the Libyan conflict to stop it .

Reut also explained that the current wars in more than one place have destroyed the economy and have made people suffer harsh conditions, and that this situation does not allow to be faced with the virus, which has been transformed into an epidemic.