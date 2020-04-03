تنويه | نلفت عنايتكم إلى وجود صفحة مزورة تحمل إسم المركز الوطني لمكافحة الأمراض ، عليه إن الصفحة الوحيدة المعتمدة التي نستقي منها المعلومات في صحيفة #المرصد هي صفحة المركز الأصلية الموثقة من شركة فيسبوك بالعلامة الزرقاء ☑️ .
أما غيرها من الصفحات التي تحمل إسم المركز فهي مزورة وغير رسمية وتنشر معلومات خاطئة أحيانًا وأرقام مسربة من بعض الأطباء في أحيان أخرى لإرباك المواطنين ووسائل الإعلام . #ليبيا #المرصد
Disclaimer | We draw your attention to the existence of a false page named the National Center for disease control, the only approved page from which you receive the information in the newspaper #observatory is the original center page that is certified by Facebook company with blue sign ☑️
Other pages of the centre are false and non-formal, sometimes spreading false information and leaked numbers from some doctors at other times to raise citizens and the media. #Libya #Observatory
أضف تعليقـك