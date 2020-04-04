توعية| #المرصد | خلال عمليات التنظيف المكثف التي تقوم بها ربّات البيوت للحماية

Awareness | #Observatory | during intensive cleaning by women of #corona to protect against #Corona, materials such as chlorine or javel water known in #Libya as "colors" are used intensely for its effectiveness For sterilization but please do not mix it with any other materials and simply mix it with water and maintain a good ventilation in the place during the use of these detergent and chemicals.

In recent days, believing in increased hygiene, several arab countries have recorded deaths of women due to their combination of "ALO" with acid solution known as only, which results in a chemical reaction leading to immediate escalation of Toxic Chlorine that causes severe complications up to death.

All scientists recommend not to mix any of these high ph and concentration solutions such as "participants, Bushido, alcohol, alcohol, oxygen water and others" with each other because that will result in interactions that will lead your lives – God allow – instead of helping you save it so please use these detergent in the right way and in safe quantities in good ventilation.