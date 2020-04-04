#ليبيا_الآن I طقس ليبيا.. تحذيرات من رياح عاصفة وسحب رعدي
.
.
حذرت جمعية رؤية لهواة الفلك من رياح قوية ستضرب المنطقة الممتدة من طلميثة مروراً ببنغازي واجدابيا حتى سرت.
ودعت الجمعية في منشور على صفحتها الرسمية بموقع فيسبوك كافة المواطنين بتجنب السفر من وإلى هذه المناطق اليوم بسبب الرياح العاصفة التي من المتوقع أن تشهدها اليوم السبت.
وكانت جمعية رؤية قد نشرت صورا ملتقطة عبر الأقمار الصناعية تظهر دخول سحب رعدية ممطرة إلى الأجواء الليبية مساء أمي الجمعة.
وتشير هذه التنبؤات الجوية إلى طقس متقلب من المحتمل أن تشهده مختلف مناطق ليبيا اليوم.
#Libya _ now I weather Libya.. Warnings of storm winds and withdraw safu
.
.
The Astronomy Association has warned against a strong wind that will hit the area of the extended through with and apia to sirte.
In a post on its official Facebook page, the society called on all citizens to avoid travelling to and from these areas today due to the storm winds that are expected to witness Saturday.
See had released satellite images showing the entry of a rainy thunderstorm into Libyan atmosphere on Friday evening.
These forecast indicate a volatile weather that is likely to be experienced in various regions of Libya today.
أضف تعليقـك