ليبيا_الآن I طقس ليبيا.. تحذيرات من رياح عاصفة وسحب رعدي . . حذرت جمعية رؤية…

#Libya _ now I weather Libya.. Warnings of storm winds and withdraw safu

The Astronomy Association has warned against a strong wind that will hit the area of the extended through with and apia to sirte.

In a post on its official Facebook page, the society called on all citizens to avoid travelling to and from these areas today due to the storm winds that are expected to witness Saturday.

See had released satellite images showing the entry of a rainy thunderstorm into Libyan atmosphere on Friday evening.

These forecast indicate a volatile weather that is likely to be experienced in various regions of Libya today.