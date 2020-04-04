ليبيا_الآن I اجدابيا تستعد لتركيب مستشفى ميداني لإيواء مرضى كورونا . . تبدأ …

#Libya _ now i ajdabiya is preparing to install a field hospital to accommodate the patients of corona

On Saturday, the municipality of ajdabiya begins with the installation of a 50-bed field hospital in addition to 10 Super-care rooms, following the direction of the National Army General command.

The President of the council council, the exile ạmbạrk, said in statements by the Russian Sputnik agency that the field hospital would be at the po clinic, which had been chosen to be a place to separate the people of the corona virus.

The exile reported that this week the municipality of ajdabiya will receive the detection of the "PCR" disease, showing that these actions are part of the Libyan government's plan to counter the corona.