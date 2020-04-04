ليبيا_الآن I تعقيم جبهات القتال.. “غرائب كورونا” في ليبيا . . على الرغم من ا…

#Libya _ now i sterilization the front of the fighting.. "the curiosities of Corona" in Libya

Despite repeated calls to stop fighting in Libya and focus efforts on the fight against the spread of the virus, the conflict continues, and the opposing parties have just values their fighters on the front of the fight after providing sterilization supplies to prevent the virus from which Libya did not deliver.

The Middle East newspaper reported that the reconciliation troops sent shipments of personal protection tools and supplies to individuals on the fighting front on the instructions of the joint operations room.