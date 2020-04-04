ليبيا_الآن I قرار بتغريم مخالفي حظر التجول في البيضاء . . أصدرت مديرية الأمن…

#Libya _ now I decision to Grimm the ban in white

.

.

The Directorate of security and the anti-epidemic chamber in the city of white have issued instructions to book vehicles in conflict and fine.

The Information Office of the directorate of green mountain security has published through its facebook account the director of security and the president of the white joint chamber against the corona epidemic have issued his instructions to all patrols and security patrols inside the city by booking the vehicles of citizens in conflict with the ban and a fine of 200 JD.