ليبيا_الآن I مفوضية اللاجئين تدق ناقوس الخطر في ليبيا عد ارتفاع حالات الإصابة …

#Libya _ now i unhcr alarm in Libya

Counting the rise of the cases of the corona virus, the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for refugees (UNHCR) Alarm, renewed its call for an immediate and nationwide ceasefire to allow the opportunity to face the corona.

Unhcr Speaker, Babar the, confirmed that they provide electricity generators, ambulances, containers and mobile clinics in tents to support local health care services, and that they are dedicated to providing a helping hand especially to refugees, displaced persons and students Asylum.