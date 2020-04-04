#ليبيا_الآن I مفوضية اللاجئين تدق ناقوس الخطر في ليبيا
عد ارتفاع حالات الإصابة بفيروس كورونا، دقت مفوضية الأمم المتحدة السامية لشؤون اللاجئين، ناقوس الخطر، وجددت دعوتها إلى وقف إطلاق النار فورا وفي عموم البلاد لإتاحة الفرصة لمواجهة كورونا.
المتحدث باسم المفوضية، بابار بالوش، أكد أنهم يوفرون مولدات الكهرباء وسيارات الإسعاف والحاويات والعيادات المتنقلة في الخيام لدعم خدمات الرعاية الصحية المحلية، وأنهم يكرسون جهودهم لتقديم يد العون خاصة للاجئين والنازحين وطالبي اللجوء.
#Libya _ now i unhcr alarm in Libya
Counting the rise of the cases of the corona virus, the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for refugees (UNHCR) Alarm, renewed its call for an immediate and nationwide ceasefire to allow the opportunity to face the corona.
Unhcr Speaker, Babar the, confirmed that they provide electricity generators, ambulances, containers and mobile clinics in tents to support local health care services, and that they are dedicated to providing a helping hand especially to refugees, displaced persons and students Asylum.
