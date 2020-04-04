ليبيا_الآن I شبان متطوعون يعقمون شوارع ومحال غوط الشعال قام شباب متطوع من من…

#Libya _ now I young volunteers holding streets and way

Young volunteer from the pressures area in the capital of Tripoli conducted a sterilization campaign for the streets and shops against the virus.

This campaign is in the midst of Cairo’s circumstances, with the numbers of cases infected by the virus of the virus to 17 according to the latest statistics of the National Centre for disease control, a disturbing outcome that raises awareness and emphasizes the need to comply with established procedures.