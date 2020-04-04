ليبيا_الآن I شبان متطوعون يعقمون شوارع ومحال غوط الشعال قام شباب متطوع من من…

عاجل

#ليبيا_الآن I شبان متطوعون يعقمون شوارع ومحال غوط الشعال
قام شباب متطوع من منطقة غوط الشعال بالعاصمة طرابلس بحملة تعقيم للشوارع والمحال التجارية وقاية من فيروس كورونا.
وتأتي هذه الحملة وسط ظروف قاهرة تمر بها ليبيا مع ارتفاع أعداد الحالات المصابة بفيروس كورونا إلى 17 حسب آخر إحصائيات المركز الوطني لمكافحة الأمراض، وهي حصيلة مقلقة ترفع الوعي وتشدد على ضرورة التقيد بالإجراءات الموضوعة.

#Libya _ now I young volunteers holding streets and way
Young volunteer from the pressures area in the capital of Tripoli conducted a sterilization campaign for the streets and shops against the virus.
This campaign is in the midst of Cairo’s circumstances, with the numbers of cases infected by the virus of the virus to 17 according to the latest statistics of the National Centre for disease control, a disturbing outcome that raises awareness and emphasizes the need to comply with established procedures.

