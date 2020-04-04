أبو الغيط: ندين الخروقات المتعددة لحظر السلاح على #ليبيا وإستقدام المقاتلين ال

Abu Gheit: we condemn multiple violations of the arms embargo on #Libya and the recruitment of terrorist fighters to the battlefields. #Observatory
Translated from Arabic
Abu Gheit: we condemn multiple violations of the arms embargo on #Libya and the recruitment of terrorist fighters to the battlefields. #Observatory
Translated from Arabic
بالله خليكم ساكتين خير فكلامكم مردود عليكم وخاصه ان رجلتكم المزعومه أما الجيش الليبي ما طولتش أنهرتوا حتي قبل ما تنتهي السنه وفقستوا للاراك وركعتوا للسوريين من غير فراعي ( كلسونات ) و الشئ بخواتيمه كيف تدعوا أنكم صمدتوا سنه في وجه جيش بلادكم ولكنكم في نهايه الأمر بعتوا شرفكم للاتراك وفرطتوا في رجولتكم للمرتزقه السوريين
أضف تعليقـك