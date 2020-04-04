عاجل

أبو الغيط: ندين الخروقات المتعددة لحظر السلاح على #ليبيا وإستقدام المقاتلين ال

أبو الغيط: ندين الخروقات المتعددة لحظر السلاح على #ليبيا وإستقدام المقاتلين الإرهابيين إلى ساحات القتال. #المرصد

Abu Gheit: we condemn multiple violations of the arms embargo on #Libya and the recruitment of terrorist fighters to the battlefields. #Observatory

  • بالله خليكم ساكتين خير فكلامكم مردود عليكم وخاصه ان رجلتكم المزعومه أما الجيش الليبي ما طولتش أنهرتوا حتي قبل ما تنتهي السنه وفقستوا للاراك وركعتوا للسوريين من غير فراعي ( كلسونات ) و الشئ بخواتيمه كيف تدعوا أنكم صمدتوا سنه في وجه جيش بلادكم ولكنكم في نهايه الأمر بعتوا شرفكم للاتراك وفرطتوا في رجولتكم للمرتزقه السوريين

