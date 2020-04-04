#Libya _ now I EU: "Corona" became the first enemy of libyans

.

.

The head of the European Union Mission, Alan Boogie, sent a letter to the libyans on the occasion of the first anniversary of the launch of battles in the outskirts of Tripoli, warning against the country's "abyss".

The European Union called on the parties to fight for a humanitarian gift in Libya, saying that it is the only way to contain the corona epidemic, which has recorded its arrival in the country with 17 casualties so far, and has become the first enemy of the cubans.

Boogie stressed that cubans cannot tackle the corona if the fighting in the country does not stop, underlining the need to unite efforts under this sensitive and milestone period.