#ليبيا_الآن I الحكومة الليبية تندد باستهداف قوافل نقل الوقود والسلع
.
.
نددت الحكومة الليبية في بيان لها، بممارسات من أسمتهم “مليشيات الوفاق” التي تستقوي بالعدوان التركي، واستهدافها قوافل نقل الوقود وشاحنات السلع الغذائية من مخازنها في شرق البلاد إلى مناطق غرب وجنوب ليبيا.
وأعربت الحكومة عن قلقها البالغ إزاء هذا التصعيد الإرهابي الخطير الذي يستهدف تجويع الشعب والحد من حركته، بغية تركيعه والانصياع وراء من وصفتهم بـ”الشرذمة الباغية”.
وجاء في بيان الحكومة أن الطيران التركي المُسير استهدف شاحنة نقل وقود البنزين لمناطق غرب البلاد، ما أدى لحرقها وتدميرها، على الرغم من عدم وجود أي علاقة بين هذه الشاحنات والعمليات العسكرية الجارية في تلك المناطق.
#Libya _ now I the Libyan government condemns the targeting of transport of fuel and goods
.
.
In a statement, the Libyan government condemned the practices of the "reconciliation militias" which were inspired by Turkish aggression, targeting the transport of fuel and food trucks from their stores in the east of the country to western and southern Libya.
The Government expressed its deep concern at this serious terrorist escalation aimed at starving and reducing the movement of the people, in order to leave it and to leave behind those who described them as "own prostitute".
According to the government's statement, Turkish Aviation Targeted the petrol fuel truck to the west of the country, which led to its burning and destruction, despite the lack of any connection between these trucks and the ongoing military operations in those areas.
