ليبيا_الآن I الحكومة الليبية تندد باستهداف قوافل نقل الوقود والسلع . . نددت …

#Libya _ now I the Libyan government condemns the targeting of transport of fuel and goods

.

.

In a statement, the Libyan government condemned the practices of the "reconciliation militias" which were inspired by Turkish aggression, targeting the transport of fuel and food trucks from their stores in the east of the country to western and southern Libya.

The Government expressed its deep concern at this serious terrorist escalation aimed at starving and reducing the movement of the people, in order to leave it and to leave behind those who described them as "own prostitute".

According to the government's statement, Turkish Aviation Targeted the petrol fuel truck to the west of the country, which led to its burning and destruction, despite the lack of any connection between these trucks and the ongoing military operations in those areas.