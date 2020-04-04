عاجل

‎تقديرات تشير إلى أكثر من 40 ألف وفاة .. الصين تقدم للعالم أرقاما مغلوطة عن وفيات كورونا‎

تم النشر منذُ 18 دقيقة
اضف تعليقاً
مصدر الخبر / قناة الان
قناة الان
مصدر الخبر / قناة الان

#ليبيا_الآن| تقديرات تشير إلى أكثر من 40 ألف وفاة .. #الصين تقدم للعالم أرقاما مغلوطة عن وفيات #كورونا

بدأت السلطات الصينية برفع الحظر عن مدينة ووهان، وهي أول بؤرة لتفشي #فيروس_كورونا في العالم، إذ عادت الحياة إلى المدينة بعد عودة خدمات مترو الأنفاق و فتح حدودها والسماح للعائلات بلم شملها.

https://bit.ly/2ym4HPv

#Libya _ now | Estimates Indicate more than 40 thousand deaths.. #China is giving the world false figures about #death

The Chinese authorities began lifting the ban on the city of and, the first focus of the #corona in the world, as it returned to the city after the return of the subway services, open borders and allow families to reunite.

https://bit.ly/2ym4HPv

Translated from Arabic

عن مصدر الخبر

قناة الان

قناة الان

شاهد جميع الاخبار المنشورة من هذا المصدر

قد يعجبــــك أيضـــاً

أضف تعليقـك