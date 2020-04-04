ليبيا_الآن I “أزمة كورونا” تكشف عيوب قطاع الصحة . . كشفت أزمة كورونا المستو…

#Libya _ now I "Corona crisis" reveals health sector flaws

The Corona crisis in the overall health sector has revealed many of the flaws that were hidden behind the blind curtains.

The health sector, especially the subject of the government of reconciliation and the ministry of health, appeared to have many flaws. A group of doctors who practice the profession in its most difficult conditions today talked about the difficulties facing their work, and were inspired by the policies of the government of reconciliation and absence Plans from the ministry of health to face the global crisis of the global crisis.

Specialists say that the flaws and weaknesses lie in the absence of a clear approach designed by the ministry of health to address the crisis of the virus, which has contributed to weak organization, coordination and high voice of municipalities demanding financial independence.