ليبيا_الآن I البعثة: كورونا أكبر تهديد لليبيين.. ويجب وقف الحرب فورا . . نا…

#Libya _ now I mission: Corona the biggest threat to the cubans.. the war must be stopped immediately

.

.

The United Nations Mission of support in Libya, Saturday, called on all concerned to immediately activate the humanitarian truce in Libya and to stop all military operations to allow the Libyan authorities to address the threat of the corona virus.

In a statement issued in conjunction with a year since the Tripoli war, the mission said that the corona virus represents the greatest near-term threat to the safety of the Libyan people, and the parties to the Libyan conflict and external parties should respond to the calls of the Secretary-general Un, Antonio Girish, as well as many libyans involved, to stop this war immediately.

The mission called on " the parties to the conflict, and those behind them from external parties, to accept the proposed ceasefire agreement in Geneva, to adopt the outcome of the Berlin Conference, to implement security council resolution 2510 and to engage without delay in the three (military) tracks. The political and economic) called for by this agreement is LED by the Libyan and the united nations ".