ليبيا_الآن I البعثة: كورونا أكبر تهديد لليبيين.. ويجب وقف الحرب فورا . . نا…

#ليبيا_الآن I البعثة: كورونا أكبر تهديد لليبيين.. ويجب وقف الحرب فورا
ناشدت بعثة الأمم المتحدة للدعم في ليبيا، السبت، جميع المعنيين، بتفعيل الهدنة الإنسانية في ليبيا على الفور ووقف جميع العمليات العسكرية لإتاحة المجال للسلطات الليبية للتصدي لخطر وباء فيروس كورونا.
وقالت البعثة، في بيان أصدرته بالتزامن مع مرور عام على اندلاع حرب طرابلس، إن فيروس كورونا يمثل أكبر تهديد قريب المدى لسلامة الشعب الليبي، وينبغي على أطراف النزاع الليبية والأطراف الخارجية الداعمة لها أن تستجيب لدعوات الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة، أنطونيو غوتيريش، فضلاً عن العديد من الليبيين المعنيين، لوقف هذه الحرب على الفور.
ودعت البعثة، “أطراف النزاع، ومن يقف وراءهم من جهات خارجية، إلى قبول اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار المقترح في جنيف، وتبني مخرجات مؤتمر برلين وتنفيذ قرار مجلس الأمن رقم 2510 والانخراط دون إبطاء في المسارات الثلاثة (العسكرية والسياسية والاقتصادية) التي يدعو إليها هذا الاتفاق بقيادة الليبيين وتيسرها الأمم المتحدة”.
#Libya _ now I mission: Corona the biggest threat to the cubans.. the war must be stopped immediately
The United Nations Mission of support in Libya, Saturday, called on all concerned to immediately activate the humanitarian truce in Libya and to stop all military operations to allow the Libyan authorities to address the threat of the corona virus.
In a statement issued in conjunction with a year since the Tripoli war, the mission said that the corona virus represents the greatest near-term threat to the safety of the Libyan people, and the parties to the Libyan conflict and external parties should respond to the calls of the Secretary-general Un, Antonio Girish, as well as many libyans involved, to stop this war immediately.
The mission called on " the parties to the conflict, and those behind them from external parties, to accept the proposed ceasefire agreement in Geneva, to adopt the outcome of the Berlin Conference, to implement security council resolution 2510 and to engage without delay in the three (military) tracks. The political and economic) called for by this agreement is LED by the Libyan and the united nations ".
