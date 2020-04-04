ليبيا_الآن I ليبيا تفتح خطا تجاريا مع مصر للتزود بالسلع . . قال رئيس الغرفة…

#Libya _ now i libya opens a trade error with Egypt to supply goods

.

.

In a special statement to channel "218" today Saturday, the president of the Libyan Libyan chamber of commerce said that a trade agreement reached by officials in the two countries will allow the opening of a trade line from damietta port to ports tobruk and Benghazi during the next week to facilitate Supply of goods to the Libyan market, indicating that imports will be limited to food and cleaning materials.

Traders Have bought the dollar from the black market in conjunction with the closure of the credit system, explaining that some traders have purchased the dollar in the last 48 hours from the black market at a high price of 5.180 Dinars.

The vegetables that entered the past days from an assistant outlet were loaded on Libyan trucks after they dropped off the back of Egyptian trucks to enter Libya.