عاجل

دون تحديد مكان تسجيلها .. الناطق باسم مركز مكافحة الأمراض محمد الجازوي : الحال

تم النشر منذُ 8 ساعات
اضف تعليقاً
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر
ليبيا مباشر
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر

دون تحديد مكان تسجيلها .. الناطق باسم مركز مكافحة الأمراض محمد الجازوي : الحالات الستة الأخيرة المصابة بـ #فيروس_كورونا هم من مخالطي الحالة المتوفية ومنهم واحدة مصابة بعدوى محلية ولم تسافر سابقًا . #ليبيا #المرصد

Without Locating her registration.. CDC spokesperson Mohamed Al Jazoi: the last six cases infected with #corona are the deceased condition, including one with local infection and has not traveled earlier. #Libya #Observatory

Translated from Arabic

عن مصدر الخبر

ليبيا مباشر

ليبيا مباشر

شاهد جميع الاخبار المنشورة من هذا المصدر

قد يعجبــــك أيضـــاً

أضف تعليقـك