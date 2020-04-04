ليبيا_الآن I “الجوف” تواصل تسليم الطلبيات.. وتحرص على إجراءات السلامة . . أع…

#Libya _ now I "Al-Hollow" continues to deliver orders.. and ensure safety procedures

Al Hollow Oil Technology company has announced the delivery of chemical materials to the Arabian Gulf Oil company and sirte oil and gas production company Saturday.

Company reported that orders from the material-management stores were shipped to the said companies with a cargo of 12 trucks.

Al-Hollow is committed to the companies of the sector to provide their orders on time and in the required quantities, while taking all the preventive and protective measures against the virus in accordance with the instructions and procedures of the company's safety management.