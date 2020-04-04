‎مدرب وبطل دولي في #كمال_الأجسام يخدم #ذوي_الإحتياجات_الخاصة مجاناً في #إدلب via Khabbir‎

#ليبيا_الآن مدرب وبطل دولي في #كمال_الأجسام يخدم #ذوي_الإحتياجات_الخاصة مجاناً في #إدلب “محمود غبيس” قال لمراسل #تطبيق_خبِّر الميداني أنه يحصد نتائج عمله من الفرحة التي يجدها في وجوه أصحاب الإصابة وذويهم بعدما فقدوا #الأمل #سوريا via Khabbir التفاصيل: https://bit.ly/2WDF72H
#Libya _ now an international coach and champion in #bodybuilding serving #special _ needs free in #idlib “Mahmoud,” told the reporter of the field that he reap the results of his work from the joy he finds in the faces of the injury owners and their loved ones after they lost #hope #سوريا via Khabbir Details: https://bit.ly/2WDF72H
