عاجل

‎مدرب وبطل دولي في #كمال_الأجسام يخدم #ذوي_الإحتياجات_الخاصة مجاناً في #إدلب via Khabbir‎

تم النشر منذُ 7 ساعات
اضف تعليقاً
مصدر الخبر / قناة الان
قناة الان
مصدر الخبر / قناة الان

#ليبيا_الآن مدرب وبطل دولي في #كمال_الأجسام يخدم #ذوي_الإحتياجات_الخاصة مجاناً في #إدلب
“محمود غبيس” قال لمراسل #تطبيق_خبِّر الميداني أنه يحصد نتائج عمله من الفرحة التي يجدها في وجوه أصحاب الإصابة وذويهم بعدما فقدوا #الأمل
#سوريا
via Khabbir
التفاصيل:
https://bit.ly/2WDF72H

#Libya _ now an international coach and champion in #bodybuilding serving #special _ needs free in #idlib
“Mahmoud,” told the reporter of the field that he reap the results of his work from the joy he finds in the faces of the injury owners and their loved ones after they lost #hope
#سوريا
via Khabbir
Details:
https://bit.ly/2WDF72H

Translated from Arabic

عن مصدر الخبر

قناة الان

قناة الان

شاهد جميع الاخبار المنشورة من هذا المصدر

قد يعجبــــك أيضـــاً

أضف تعليقـك