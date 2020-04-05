ليبيا_الآن I وزارة الصحة تعلن سلبية 10 حالات اشتباه بـ”كورنا” من بنغازي والبيضا…

#ليبيا_الآن I وزارة الصحة تعلن سلبية 10 حالات اشتباه بـ”كورنا” من بنغازي والبيضاء
أعلنت وزارة الصحة بالحكومة الليبية نتائج فحص لـ”10″ حالات اشتباه بـ”كورونا” لمواطنين يشتبه إصابتهم بفيروس كورونا، ضمن متابعتها لفحص العديد من العينات حسب الإمكانيات المتاحة.
وحددت الوزارة المدينتين التي جاءت منها الحالات، ” 9 من بنغازي” و “حالة واحدة من البيضاء” وأكدت الوازارة أن نتائج العينات كانت سالبة ليتأكد خلو المواطنين من فيروس كورونا، دون أن تذكر الوزارة عما إذا كانت الاحصاءات التي تقدمها من حين لآخر مشمولة باحصائيات المركز الوطني أم منعزلة.
#Libya _ now I ministry of health announces negative 10 cases of "ko" from Benghazi and white
The Ministry of health of the Libyan government has announced the results of a screening of " 10 " cases of " 10 " cases of citizens who are suspected of being infected with the corona virus, as part of its follow-up to the screening of several samples according to the available
The Ministry identified the two cities from which the cases came from, " 9 from Benghazi " and " one case of white " and confirmed that the results of the samples were negative to ensure that citizens were free of the virus, without mentioning if the statistics that From time to time, it is covered by National Centre statistics or isolated.
