ليبيا_الآن I وزارة الصحة تعلن سلبية 10 حالات اشتباه بـ”كورنا” من بنغازي والبيضا…

#Libya _ now I ministry of health announces negative 10 cases of "ko" from Benghazi and white

The Ministry of health of the Libyan government has announced the results of a screening of " 10 " cases of " 10 " cases of citizens who are suspected of being infected with the corona virus, as part of its follow-up to the screening of several samples according to the available

The Ministry identified the two cities from which the cases came from, " 9 from Benghazi " and " one case of white " and confirmed that the results of the samples were negative to ensure that citizens were free of the virus, without mentioning if the statistics that From time to time, it is covered by National Centre statistics or isolated.