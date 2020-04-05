عبد العزيز: كنا نقاتل المتمرد بمنطقة الهواري في #بنغازي واليوم يواجهنا في مشرو

Abdul Aziz: we were fighting the rebel in the antenna region of #Benghazi and today he faces us in the hill project and ain zaara. #Libya #Observatory
Translated from Arabic
هو انت بتقاتل ياحمار حتى صرصار انت مهبول ومشغول بالفضايئات بيسلوا بك المشاهدين ولو عندك ذرة رجولة انزل لمحاور القتال وانت تعرف الحق وحتى لو تم اسرك ستذهب لقرقارش الكل يعرف انك مجنون رسمى
