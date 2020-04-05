عاجل

عبد العزيز: كنا نقاتل المتمرد بمنطقة الهواري في #بنغازي واليوم يواجهنا في مشرو

تم النشر منذُ 54 دقيقة
تعليق
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر
ليبيا مباشر
مصدر الخبر / ليبيا مباشر

عبد العزيز: كنا نقاتل المتمرد بمنطقة الهواري في #بنغازي واليوم يواجهنا في مشروع الهضبة وعين زارة. #ليبيا #المرصد

Abdul Aziz: we were fighting the rebel in the antenna region of #Benghazi and today he faces us in the hill project and ain zaara. #Libya #Observatory

Translated from Arabic

عن مصدر الخبر

ليبيا مباشر

ليبيا مباشر

شاهد جميع الاخبار المنشورة من هذا المصدر

قد يعجبــــك أيضـــاً

أضف تعليقـك

تعليق

  • هو انت بتقاتل ياحمار حتى صرصار انت مهبول ومشغول بالفضايئات بيسلوا بك المشاهدين ولو عندك ذرة رجولة انزل لمحاور القتال وانت تعرف الحق وحتى لو تم اسرك ستذهب لقرقارش الكل يعرف انك مجنون رسمى

    رد