ليبيا_الآن I السراج يعفي الممولين من غرامات “التأخير” . . أصدر رئيس المجلس ا…

#Libya _ now I aos relieve the donors of "delay" fines

.

.

The President of the Presidential Council Fayez Al-AOS issued a resolution published by the tax authority on Sunday evening, providing for the relief of funding of "delay" fines in accordance with the laws and regulations.

Article ii of the resolution states that "beneficiaries of State-owned commercial real estate are exempt from the performance of the right of benefit from the date of the decision on April".

In Mid-March, the presidential council had allocated a budget of half a billion dinars as an emergency budget for the management of the crisis, followed by another decision to devote jod 75 million to 119 municipalities across Libya in support of Reduce the spread of the virus that has spread in more than 170 countries.