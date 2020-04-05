عاجل

قصف طائرة #ترهونة.. الثني يتهم #تركيا بإعاقة جهود مكافحة وباء كورونا بعد فشل ح

قصف طائرة #ترهونة.. الثني يتهم #تركيا بإعاقة جهود مكافحة وباء كورونا بعد فشل حكومة السراج. #ليبيا #المرصد

Bombing of the #tarhuna aircraft.. Coiling accused #turkey of preventing anti-epidemic efforts after the failure of the aos government. #Libya #Observatory

  • ديروا حل للطيران المسير التركي ولاتنسوا ذكر الله حتى يكتب لكم النصر على العصابات الاجرامية, اطلبوا من فرنسا ان تتدخل مثل تركيا وسكروا ملف الحرب

    رد