ليبيا_الآن I انتقادات تطال “مكافحة الأمراض” . . في بداية أزمة فيروس كورونا و…

#ليبيا_الآن I انتقادات تطال “مكافحة الأمراض”
في بداية أزمة فيروس كورونا ومن قبل أن يتم اكتشاف إصابات في ليبيا، كان الكل تقريباً يشيد بعمل المركز الوطني لمكافحة الأمراض وكيف أنه استطاع الوصول إلى مناطق كثيرة في ليبيا قافزاً على أي حواجز فرضتها السياسة.
لكن ومنذ اكتشاف الإصابات بفيروس كورونا، بدأت حالة من التململ في الظهور لدى المواطنين المتابعين للأحداث بقلق، وشيئاً فشيئاً أخذت الوتيرة تتصاعد بالتزامن مع تزايد الحالات المصابة.
المنتقدون يقولون إن الشفافية غائبة تماماً عن عمل المركز الوطني لمكافحة الأمراض والمسؤولين الآخرين المعنيين بالوباء في حكومة الوفاق، فعلى خلاف دول العالم لا يُرى في ليبيا مؤتمراتٌ صحفية أو إيجازات مفصلة لعدد الحالات والمناطق والأعمار وسبب وجود الفيروس، بل يُرى فقط بيانٌ مقتضب ينزل أواخر الليل يحيّر الناس ولا يُريحهم ، ويترك لهم فسحة للتأويلات التي يتقاذفونها وتتقاذفهم.
At the beginning of the crisis of the corona virus and before injuries were discovered in Libya, almost everyone praised the work of the National Centre for disease control and how it was able to reach many areas in Libya to stop any barriers imposed by politics.
However, since the discovery of the cases of the corona virus, a state of fidgeting has begun to emerge with concern, and gradually the pace has been increasing in conjunction with the increasing conditions.
According to the review, transparency is completely absent from the work of the National Centre for the fight against diseases and other officials involved in the disease in the government of reconciliation, unlike the countries of the world do not see in Libya press conferences or detailed details of the number of cases, regions, ages and the cause of the existence of the virus, He only sees a brief statement that goes down late at night that confuses people and does not comfort them, leaving them room for the coahuila and sadly.
