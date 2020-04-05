ليبيا_الآن I انتقادات تطال “مكافحة الأمراض” . . في بداية أزمة فيروس كورونا و…

#Libya _ now I criticism on "disease control"

At the beginning of the crisis of the corona virus and before injuries were discovered in Libya, almost everyone praised the work of the National Centre for disease control and how it was able to reach many areas in Libya to stop any barriers imposed by politics.

However, since the discovery of the cases of the corona virus, a state of fidgeting has begun to emerge with concern, and gradually the pace has been increasing in conjunction with the increasing conditions.

According to the review, transparency is completely absent from the work of the National Centre for the fight against diseases and other officials involved in the disease in the government of reconciliation, unlike the countries of the world do not see in Libya press conferences or detailed details of the number of cases, regions, ages and the cause of the existence of the virus, He only sees a brief statement that goes down late at night that confuses people and does not comfort them, leaving them room for the coahuila and sadly.