‎#كريستيانو_رونالدو أول ملياردير في عالم #كرة_القدم وسون لاعب #توتنهام مهدد بآداء الخدمة العسكرية..‎

#Libya _ now i #cristiano _ Ronaldo the first billionaire in the world of #football and the #Tottenham player is threatened with military service performance..
For More: shorturl.at/gIVW2
#أخبار_الآن #ملعب_الآن #خليك_بالبيت
Translated from Arabic
#Libya _ now i #cristiano _ Ronaldo the first billionaire in the world of #football and the #Tottenham player is threatened with military service performance..
For More: shorturl.at/gIVW2
#أخبار_الآن #ملعب_الآن #خليك_بالبيت
Translated from Arabic
أضف تعليقـك