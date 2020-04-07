مكتب دعم سياسات السراج: على حكومة الوفاق البدء بتوجه إستراتيجي لبسط السيطرة عل

عاجل

مكتب دعم سياسات السراج: على حكومة الوفاق البدء بتوجه إستراتيجي لبسط السيطرة على كافة التراب الليبي. #ليبيا #المرصد

AOS POLICY SUPPORT OFFICE: the government of reconciliation should start a strategic direction to extend control over all Libyan territory. #Libya #Observatory

Translated from Arabic

تعليق

  • احر التعازي للمجرم اردوغان في حكومة الوفاق والنفاق الوطني وكذلك نتقدم بالتعازي والشوم لكل الخونة الذين معهم من الليبيين الذين مردوا على النفاق والخيانة والذل والخبث والتاريخ ايسجل لهم كل بصمات العار

