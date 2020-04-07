#ليبيا_الآن I الوفاق تُخلي سبيل 1347 موقوفا للوقاية من كورونا
.
.
أعلنت وزارة العدل بحكومة الوفاق إخلاء سبيل 1337 موقوفا احتياطيا وذلك للوقاية من انتشار فيروس كورونا.
وأشارت الوزارة في بيان نشرته عبر صفحتها الرسمية بفيسبوك إلى أن الموقوفين قيد التحقيق والمحاكمة تم الإفراج عنهم على دفعات أواخر شهر مارس بهدف التقليل من الاكتظاظ داخل مؤسسات الإصلاح والتأهيل.
وبينت وزارة العدل أن الموقوفين الذين تم الإفراج عنهم كانوا موزعين على مكاتب المحامين العامين في كل من طرابلس ومصراتة والزاوية والخمس وغريان.
#Libya _ now i reconciliation leave 1347 suspended for the prevention of corona
.
.
The Ministry of justice of the government of reconciliation has announced the release of 1337 Pre-trial detainees to prevent the spread of the virus.
In a statement published on its official Facebook page, the ministry reported that the detainees under investigation and trial were released in late March with a view to reducing the congestion within the rehabilitation and rehabilitation institutions.
The Ministry of justice reported that the detainees released were distributed to the public lawyers offices in Tripoli, misrata, the corner, five and gharyan.
