ليبيا_الآن I الوفاق تُخلي سبيل 1347 موقوفا للوقاية من كورونا . . أعلنت وزارة…

#Libya _ now i reconciliation leave 1347 suspended for the prevention of corona

The Ministry of justice of the government of reconciliation has announced the release of 1337 Pre-trial detainees to prevent the spread of the virus.

In a statement published on its official Facebook page, the ministry reported that the detainees under investigation and trial were released in late March with a view to reducing the congestion within the rehabilitation and rehabilitation institutions.

The Ministry of justice reported that the detainees released were distributed to the public lawyers offices in Tripoli, misrata, the corner, five and gharyan.