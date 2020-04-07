خبر | إدارة كل من مطار بنينا ومركز #بنغازي الطبي تنفي لـ #المرصد صحة مانسبته لها صفحات مزورة تحمل إسمها حول هوية المواطن المؤكد إصابته وأعلنته اللجنة العليا لمكافحة وباء كورونا مؤكدة بأن المتحدث بإسم اللجنة لم يذكر في مؤتمره إسم الحالة أصلًا التي نشرها " الذباب الإلكتروني " عبر هذه الصفحات متعمدًا من خلالها نشر أخبار مفبركة منذ فترة . #ليبيا
News | the management of both the airport and #Benghazi medical center denies the #observatory the health of its perfect has false pages carrying its name about the identity of the citizen confirmed to be injured and announced by the high committee to fight the corona epidemic, confirmed that the committee's speaker did not At his conference, he states the name of the status originally published by the "electronic flies" through these pages by which it published fake news a while ago. #Libya
