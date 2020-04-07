فيديو | طائرة تركية مسيرة تستهدف حافظة مجرورة فارغة مملوكة لمواطن من #مصراتة خ

Video | A Turkish aircraft March targeting an empty bottle belonging to a citizen of #misrata while crossing from south to north through the outskirts of the city of #Ben _ Walid. #Libya #Observatory
Translated from Arabic
Video | A Turkish aircraft March targeting an empty bottle belonging to a citizen of #misrata while crossing from south to north through the outskirts of the city of #Ben _ Walid. #Libya #Observatory
Translated from Arabic
السلطان المعتوه اصيب بالسعار وهو يرى توابيت كلابه تعود لتركيا ففقد ععقله ويضرب اهداف مدنية بعيدة عن منظومة الدفاع الجوى للجيش الوطنى بمخاور القتال التى اسقطت العديد منها ولازالت تسقط ما تبقى ولن يجد بعدها من يمول شراء غيرها
أضف تعليقـك