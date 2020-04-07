عاجل

فيديو | طائرة تركية مسيرة تستهدف حافظة مجرورة فارغة مملوكة لمواطن من #مصراتة خ

فيديو | طائرة تركية مسيرة تستهدف حافظة مجرورة فارغة مملوكة لمواطن من #مصراتة خلال عبورها من الجنوب إلى الشمال عبر ضواحي مدينة #بن_وليد . #ليبيا #المرصد

Video | A Turkish aircraft March targeting an empty bottle belonging to a citizen of #misrata while crossing from south to north through the outskirts of the city of #Ben _ Walid. #Libya #Observatory

