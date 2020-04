ليبيا_الآن I “شمال إفريقيا” يتيح الشحن الإلكتروني لـ “موبي ناب” . . أتاح مصر…

#Libya _ now I " North Africa " allows electronic shipping to " Moby "

The Bank of North Africa has made available e-shipment service through the moby app.

In its official Facebook account, the bank management announced that the service could be used to ship a trading card issued by "North Africa", explaining that the daily ceiling of freight is 1000 Dinars, while Bank management has determined the monthly shipping ceiling of KD 2000 per card.