ليبيا_الآن I فشل عقد اجتماع بين قطبي “المركزي” . . سحب مجلس إدارة مصرف ليبيا…

#Libya _ now I failed to hold a meeting between "Central" Polar

The Board of directors of the central bank of Libya in Benghazi withdrawn its participation from the board meeting that was to be organized tomorrow through the closed circle, with the central administration of Tripoli, under the supervision of the presidential council.

In a statement issued on Wednesday evening, the board of directors in Benghazi, LED by Governor Ali Habré, returned the participation to the lack of transparency and serious transparency of the presidential council.

The Board of directors said that the " Presidential " was to put pressure on the governor of the bank in Tripoli, the great friend, described in a statement " Solo by resolution ".