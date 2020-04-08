السفارة الليبية في #لندن : المصابون من الجالية الليبية هم 8 نساء و 11 طفل و 12

Libyan embassy in #London: the injured of the Libyan community are 8 Women, 11 children and 12 men, including 6 doctors currently lying in hospitals. #Libya #Observatory
Translated from Arabic
Not injured, INFECTED.you say injured if you fall of a ladder or being hit y a car then you could say injured.
