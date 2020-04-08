عاجل

السفارة الليبية في #لندن : المصابون من الجالية الليبية هم 8 نساء و 11 طفل و 12

السفارة الليبية في #لندن : المصابون من الجالية الليبية هم 8 نساء و 11 طفل و 12 رجل بينهم 6 أطباء يرقدون حاليًا في المستشفيات . #ليبيا #المرصد

Libyan embassy in #London: the injured of the Libyan community are 8 Women, 11 children and 12 men, including 6 doctors currently lying in hospitals. #Libya #Observatory

