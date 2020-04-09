فيديو | السراج : أنا شاهدت صباح اليوم طوابير الناس أمام المصارف لكن مصرف #ليبي

فيديو | السراج : أنا شاهدت صباح اليوم طوابير الناس أمام المصارف لكن مصرف #ليبيا المركزي يتحدث عن الذخيرة والقمامة ولا يتحدث عن إختصاصه ، وحتى من كان يتحجج بأنهم سبب نقص السيولة لأن المشكلة الأمنية هم الآن في الجبهات والسواتر !. #المرصد
Video | AOS: I watched people’s queues in front of banks but the central bank of #Libya talks about ammunition and garbage and does not talk about its specialty, and even those who were arguing that they are the cause of the lack of liquidity because the security problem are now on front and !. #Observatory
