#ليبيا_الآن I “مجلس الأمن” حول ليبيا : 5 دول أوروبية تتمسك بعميلة “إيريني”
أبدت 5 دول أوروبية في مجلس الأمن الدولي استعدادها لدعم عملية الوساطة التي تقودها الأمم المتحدة في ليبيا لتنفيذ نتائج مؤتمر برلين والقرار الدولي رقم 2510 خلال الجلسة الطارئة التي عقدها المجلس -أمس الأربعاء- للتباحث في عملية إيريني التي أعلنها الاتحاد الأوروبي لمراقبة حظر توريد الأسلحة إلى ليبيا.
وأدلى مندوبو الدول الخمس -ألمانيا وفرنسا وبلجيكا وبولندا وأستونيا بتصريحات صحفية عقب انتهاء جلسة مشاورات طارئة ومغلقة لمجلس الأمن، بما رشح عن نقاشهم حول عملية الاتحاد الأوروبي “إيريني” التي تختص بمراقبة تنفيذ حظر تصدير السلاح إلى ليبيا، الحظر الذي أقره مجلس الأمن، منذ سنة 2011 الذي يمنع تصدير الذخيرة والسلاح والآليات العسكرية والمعدات شبه العسكرية وقطع الغيار إلى ليبيا.
#Libya _ now I " Security Council " around Libya: 5 European countries cling to the agent of " Eren "
5 European states in the security council have shown their readiness to support the United Nations-LED United Nations-LED Brokerage process in Libya to implement the outcome of the Berlin conference and international resolution no. 2510 during the council's emergency meeting – yesterday Wednesday – to discuss the The European Union announced by the European Union to control the arms embargo to Libya.
Representatives of the five states – Germany, France, Belgium, Poland and Estonia made press statements following the conclusion of an emergency and closed consultations of the security council, nominated for their discussion on the European Union process, which is responsible for monitoring the implementation of the arms ban To Libya, the ban adopted by the security council, since 2011 preventing the export of ammunition, weapons, military machinery, semi-military equipment and spare parts to Libya.
