ليبيا_الآن I وفاة ليبيَيْن بـ”كورونا” في بريطانيا وحالة حرجة في كندا . . تجا…

#Libya _ now I death of Libyan in Britain and a critical situation in Canada

.

.

The numbers of Libyan people living abroad and dead in the country exceeded the internal injury count and today Thursday the libyan embassy to the United Kingdom announced the death of two people living with the virus in Britain.

The Embassy reported that the number of libyans living in Britain was 31 injured, including 6 Doctors, 8 women and 11 children.. as shown in the table to show the cases of the injury of libyans in Britain.

In Canada, a public concern, resident in Canada "Khaled Hun" reported the presence of a libyan young man with children living there who was admitted to the super-care room in a Canadian hospital, after his health was deteriorating after he was found to be injured. With a virus.