ليبيا_الآن I وفاة ليبيَيْن بـ”كورونا” في بريطانيا وحالة حرجة في كندا . . تجا…

#ليبيا_الآن I وفاة ليبيَيْن بـ”كورونا” في بريطانيا وحالة حرجة في كندا
تجاوزت أعداد المصابين والمتوفين الليبيين بفيروس كورونا من المقيمين خارج البلاد تعداد الإصابات في الداخل واليوم الخميس أعلنت السفارة الليبية لدى المملكة المتحدة، عن وفاة ليبيين اثنين مصابين بالفيروس في بريطانيا.
وأفادت السفارة أن عدد الليبيين المصابين من المقيمين في بريطانيا بلغ 31 مصاب منهم 6 أطباء و 8 نساء و11 طفلًا..كما جاء في الجدول المنشور لتبيان حالات إصابة الليبيين في بريطانيا .
وفي كندا أفاد المهتم بالشأن العام، المقيم في كندا “خالد الهوني” عن وجود شاب ليبي يعول أسرة ولديه أطفال من المقيمين هناك تم إدخاله إلى غرفة العناية الفائقة في إحدى المستشفيات الكندية، بعد تدهور حالته الصحية بعد من ثبوت إصابته بفيروس كورونا.
#Libya _ now I death of Libyan in Britain and a critical situation in Canada
The numbers of Libyan people living abroad and dead in the country exceeded the internal injury count and today Thursday the libyan embassy to the United Kingdom announced the death of two people living with the virus in Britain.
The Embassy reported that the number of libyans living in Britain was 31 injured, including 6 Doctors, 8 women and 11 children.. as shown in the table to show the cases of the injury of libyans in Britain.
In Canada, a public concern, resident in Canada "Khaled Hun" reported the presence of a libyan young man with children living there who was admitted to the super-care room in a Canadian hospital, after his health was deteriorating after he was found to be injured. With a virus.
