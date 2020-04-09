ليبيا_الآن I مساعدات طبية صينية لـ “طرابلس” برعاية الاتحاد الإفريقي . . أفاد…

#Libya _ now I Chinese medical assistance to "Tripoli" sponsored by the African Union

The African administration reported " the ministry of foreign affairs " that it is preparing to receive a shipment of medical equipment and devices, with the instructions of the minister of foreign affairs mohamed sial and follow directly from him and in coordination with the " Health of reconciliation " and the crisis committee, after taking Arrangements for the delivery of the shipment in coordination between the department of African affairs of the ministry, the Libyan delegate to the African Union and the African centre for disease prevention of the African Union.

The first shipment of medical aid, includes health devices and equipment to counter the spread of the corona virus, and the shipment will arrive in the next few days to deliver to the doctors and medical teams in the ministry, which will contribute to the fight against the epidemic.. This shipment comes – according to the ministry's publication At the initiative of the Chinese Jacques Ma foundation and under the supervision of the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abi Ahmed Ali ".