ليبيا_الآن I “المركزي” يكشف حجم الإيراد والإنفاق في يناير ومارس . . أصدر مصر…

#Libya _ now I "Central" reveals the volume of revenue and spending in January and March

.

.

The Central Bank of Libya issued several statements showing public revenues and spending for the period between January and March.

Actual income was 1.9 billion dinars, while tax revenue was 168 million dinars, data showed that customs service income reached the first quarter of the current year, while fuel sales income on the local market was 50 One million dinars, services fees and other income were 127 million dinars, while total sovereign and oil revenues were 2.2 billion dinars.