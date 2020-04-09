ليبيا_الآن I تسجيل 3 إصابات جديدة بكورونا في بنغازي . . أعلن الناطق باسم الل…

#ليبيا_الآن I تسجيل 3 إصابات جديدة بكورونا في بنغازي
أعلن الناطق باسم اللجنة الطبية الاستشارية لمكافحة وباء كورونا أحمد الحاسي، مساء الخميس، تسجيل 3 إصابات جديدة بفيروس كورونا في مدينة بنغازي.
وقال الحاسي إن الإصابات الجديدة مخالطة للإصابة الأولى، وبذلك يصبح العدد الإجمالي للإصابات في بنغازي 4 حالات، وفي عموم ليبيا 24 حالة.
وأشار الحاسي إلى أن الحالات الثلاث ظهرت من خلال 86 فحصا أجريت منذ أمس، مبينا أن هناك 24 فحصا تحت الإجراء.
