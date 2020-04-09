ليبيا_الآن I تسجيل 3 إصابات جديدة بكورونا في بنغازي . . أعلن الناطق باسم الل…

#Libya _ now I REGISTER 3 new injuries in rona in Benghazi

.

.

On Thursday evening, the spokesperson of the medical advisory committee to combat the epidemic Ahmed Al-Hassy announced the registration of 3 new cases of the corona virus in the city of Benghazi.

Al-Hassy said that new injuries are the result of the first injury, bringing the total number of injuries in Benghazi to 4, and in the whole Libya 24 cases.

El Hassy reported that the three cases had emerged through 86 tests conducted since yesterday, showing that there are 24 tests under the procedure.