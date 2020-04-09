ليبيا_الآن I انفراجة بالمرتبات المتأخرة لـ8 فروع تابعة لـ”عمل الوفاق” . . . …

#Libya _ now I spend the late salaries of 8 branches of "work of reconciliation"

The Director of the office of the ministry of labor and rehabilitation in Tripoli said on Wednesday that his department received the salaries of the employees of 8 branches operating within January and February.

In a statement to the media office of the ministry and posted through its facebook account, ba explained that the branches that will distribute the portfolio to its delegates to the commercial banks are Tripoli center and grand Tripoli along with the office of the work office in Andalusia and abu In addition to the labour office, the Friday market and the ministry and labour offices were appointed in the tajoura and visit areas.

The Director of the office of the ministry of labour added that the delay in the transfer of worker s' salaries to banks was caused by delays in the financial services control office of the ministry of finance.