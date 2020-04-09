عاجل

تصويت | بعد تصريحات السراج عن ” عبث ” محافظ مصرف #ليبيا المركزي الصديق الكبير

تم النشر منذُ يومين
تصويت | بعد تصريحات السراج عن ” عبث ” محافظ مصرف #ليبيا المركزي الصديق الكبير وتخبطه في رسم السياسة المالية ومطالبته بمراجعة مصروفات المصرف طيلة 11 سنة .. هل تؤيد إعادة إستئناف تصدير النفط وفتح الحقول النفطية في ظل هذا الوضع ؟ #المرصد

Vote | after the statements of al-AOS about the “mess” of the governor of the central bank of #Libya the big friend and his hide in financial policy drawing and asking him to review the bank’s expenses for 11 years.. Do you support the return of oil export and open fields Oil in this situation? #Observatory

Translated from Arabic

