ليبيا_الآن I البيضاء تنتج مواد معقمة . . أطلقت إدارة مستشفى الثورة البيضاء، …

#Libya _ now i white produce sterile materials

The White Revolution Hospital Administration, in cooperation with the management of Omar Al-Mukhtar University, has launched a positive step towards self-sufficiency. A team formed from various medical specialties at Omar Mukhtar University has started to manufacture and prepare quantities of alcohol and medical sterilizers in the framework of the joint coordination of the management of Hospital and university.

This work reflected the extent of coordination and demonstrated the ability to benefit from the university's capabilities and skills that would like to contribute effectively to the provision of the most important materials needed by the hospital.