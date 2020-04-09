ليبيا_الآن I “النهر الصناعي” يتوقع تجدد انقطاع المياه عن طرابلس . . توقع جها…

#Libya _ now I "Industrial River" expects renewed water outage from Tripoli

The Industrial River System expected the ạlḥsạwnẗ – easy al the, that the water will be interrupted again from Tripoli and some cities and western regions.

On the re-pumping of water for some areas of the city of Tripoli today, the device explained in a statement that it came due to the operation of a pump after the flood of the budget tank with. As a result of the water leak from one of the valves of the southern cutter of the transport pipes that are still full of water in Then.

"the continued rejection of the group that broke into the site of the the flow control station on 6 / 4 / 2020, the device confirmed" the continued rejection of water to cities and consumption areas until their personal demands are met, and the threat continues From the force of the gun to the employees at the control station position.