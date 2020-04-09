#ليبيا_الآن I كشف حقيقة تسجيل وفيات بكورونا داخل سجون الحكومة الليبية
.
.
نفى الناطق باسم جهاز الشرطة القضائية الملازم أول الصديق الزاوي الأخبار المتداولة بشأن وجود حالات
وأوضح الزاوي خلال مؤتمر صحفي عقد داخل سجن الكويفية رفقة المنظمة الليبية لحقوق الإنسان أنه تم الكشف الطبي الأولي على جميع النزلاء داخل مؤسسات الإصلاح كإجراء احترازي ضد تفشي الفيروس.
ومن جهتها قالت رئيسة المنظمة الليبية لحقوق الإنسان حنان الشريف إنه تم التأكيد على عدم وجود حالات وفاة جراء فيروس كورونا داخل السجون وكانت الوفيات كلها طبيعية.
#Libya _ now I reveal the fact of registering death in the prisons of the Libyan government
.
.
The spokesperson for the judicial police, Lieutenant friend, denied the news on the existence of cases
During A Press Conference held at the ironing prison with the Libyan human rights organization, the explained that the initial medical screening of all inmates within the reform institutions was as a protective measure against the spread of the virus.
For her part, the president of the Libyan human rights organization, Hanan Al-Sharif, said that there were no cases of death due to the virus in prisons and all deaths were normal.
أضف تعليقـك