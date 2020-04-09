ليبيا_الآن I كشف حقيقة تسجيل وفيات بكورونا داخل سجون الحكومة الليبية . . نفى…

#Libya _ now I reveal the fact of registering death in the prisons of the Libyan government

.

.

The spokesperson for the judicial police, Lieutenant friend, denied the news on the existence of cases

During A Press Conference held at the ironing prison with the Libyan human rights organization, the explained that the initial medical screening of all inmates within the reform institutions was as a protective measure against the spread of the virus.

For her part, the president of the Libyan human rights organization, Hanan Al-Sharif, said that there were no cases of death due to the virus in prisons and all deaths were normal.