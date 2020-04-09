ليبيا_الآن I الأمن المركزي يدخل “معركة كورونا” في البيضاء . . قامت الإدارة ا…

#ليبيا_الآن I الأمن المركزي يدخل “معركة كورونا” في البيضاء
.
.
قامت الإدارة العامة للدعم المركزي البيضاء بوضع نقاط تفتيش في مدخل المدينة الشرقي وعدد من المرافق والأحياء وذلك تطبيقا لتعليمات الحظر المعنية بالحد من انتشار وباء كورونا.
من أجل سلامة المواطنين وحفاظا على المدينة من انتشار فيروس كورونا وتنفيذا لتعليمات الحظر الصادرة من الحكومة الليبية والقيادة العامة يعمل فريق الدعم المركزي البيضاء على وضع نقاط تمركزات للتفتيش بمدخل المدينة الشرقي وعدد من المرافق والمصارف وذلك لمتابعة مخالفي ساعات الحظر.
#Libya _ now i central security enters the "Battle of Corona" in white
.
.
The General Department of white central support has set up inspection points in the east city entrance and a number of facilities and neighborhoods in accordance with the ban instructions on reducing the spread of the corona epidemic.
For the safety of citizens and to preserve the city from the spread of the corona virus and in accordance with the ban instructions issued by the Libyan government and the public command, the white central support team is working on the construction of the inspection points in the east city entrance and a number of facilities and banks to follow up Ban hours.
أضف تعليقـك